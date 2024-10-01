HQM Seeks Commissioner’s Intervention To End Strike
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The ongoing strike by Patwaris, which has significantly disrupted public services.
A delegation from the Hazara Qaumi Mahaz (HQM) met with Commissioner Hazara, Syed Zaheer ul islam to address the grave concern of the people.
The delegation urged immediate action to alleviate public difficulties, and the Commissioner assured them of his efforts to resolve the issue.
The delegation lead by Abid Khan Jadoon highlighted the negative impact of the Patwaris' strike on litigants, farmers, and students, noting that public delegations had approached the Hazara Qaumi Mahaz leadership to voice their concerns.
He emphasized that any wrongdoing should be dealt with according to the law but called on the divisional administration to take serious measures to end the strike.
He also expressed the HQM willingness to support efforts to resolve the crisis.
In response, Commissioner Hazara praised the Hazara Qaumi Mahaz for representing public interests and assured them that steps would be taken to address the strike and restore services.
Additionally, former secretary general Zulqarnain Khan Jadoon raised concerns about the recent decision to authorize village secretaries to issue domiciles. He questioned the feasibility of accurately managing property and land records at the village level, warning that this move could have negative consequences in the future.
The public now awaits the outcome of these efforts as the strike continues to affect daily life across the region.
Recent Stories
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow
Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story
No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PYCA organized awareness workshop in Quetta2 minutes ago
-
PML-N put country on right track: Minister2 minutes ago
-
847 students graduated from RWU2 minutes ago
-
ACS Rabbani for preservation of city's historical sites, cultural heritage12 minutes ago
-
Annular solar eclipse will not be visible in Pakistan: PMD12 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt implements steps to combat extremism, radicalisation: CM Murad12 minutes ago
-
Alumni executive forum holds inaugural meeting at UoS12 minutes ago
-
Hot, humid weather forecast for Sindh12 minutes ago
-
NA Speaker urges Muslim Ummah to unite, promote Islam's true message globally12 minutes ago
-
Ten arrested, weapons recovered22 minutes ago
-
Special counter establishes for license of rickshaw drivers22 minutes ago
-
ACT Alliance urges govt to fix Tax Tracking System32 minutes ago