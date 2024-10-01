Open Menu

HQM Seeks Commissioner’s Intervention To End Strike

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The ongoing strike by Patwaris, which has significantly disrupted public services.

A delegation from the Hazara Qaumi Mahaz (HQM) met with Commissioner Hazara, Syed Zaheer ul islam to address the grave concern of the people.

The delegation urged immediate action to alleviate public difficulties, and the Commissioner assured them of his efforts to resolve the issue.

The delegation lead by Abid Khan Jadoon highlighted the negative impact of the Patwaris' strike on litigants, farmers, and students, noting that public delegations had approached the Hazara Qaumi Mahaz leadership to voice their concerns.

He emphasized that any wrongdoing should be dealt with according to the law but called on the divisional administration to take serious measures to end the strike.

He also expressed the HQM willingness to support efforts to resolve the crisis.

In response, Commissioner Hazara praised the Hazara Qaumi Mahaz for representing public interests and assured them that steps would be taken to address the strike and restore services.

Additionally, former secretary general Zulqarnain Khan Jadoon raised concerns about the recent decision to authorize village secretaries to issue domiciles. He questioned the feasibility of accurately managing property and land records at the village level, warning that this move could have negative consequences in the future.

The public now awaits the outcome of these efforts as the strike continues to affect daily life across the region.

