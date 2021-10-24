HR abuses in IIOJK made life nightmare for oppressed Kashmiris: APHC leader

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Member All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC Gillani Group) on Sunday said that the unending human rights abuses and state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has made life a nightmare for the oppressed Kashmiris, "India had broken all records of atrocities, sexual violence against women, molestation of children, humans rights' abuses and state terrorism in IIOJK especially after abolishment of its special status on August 5, 2019 where life has become a nightmare for over one million oppressed Kashmiris especially for women and children living like in jails, he told APP.

The APHC leader said the Kashmiris have been faced with an unending ordeal of state terrorism, mental agony, and trauma due to frequent abductions,violence and illegal detentions at the hands of occupied forces on pretext of cordons and search operations, he said, adding the cases of sexual violence against women were increased after an illegal revoking of the special status of IIOJK.

He said Modi fascist regime has undertaken a series of illegal and unilateral measures in IIOJK since August 5, 2019 and unleashed a reign of terror by an occupation force of 900,000 and jailed senior Kashmiri leadership.

Hussain Khateeb said India had imposed a clampdown on media, internet and violently suppressed peaceful protests besides abducted thousands of young Kashmiris and severely tortured them.

He said hundreds of innocent Kashmiris were extra- judiciary killed in fake "Encounters in IIOJK where collective punishments imposed by destroying entire neighborhoods as well as villages and the last rituals of the great Kashmiri leader, Ali Gilani were not allowed." He said Indian occupational forces were using violence and harassment against women and children as weapon of war and collective punishment in the occupied territory to suppress the legitimate right to freedom of the innocent Kashmiris.

Since 1989, more than 162,000 Kashmiris have been subjected to inhuman torture by the Indian occupational forces, which include stripping naked, beatings with iron rods, heavy roller treatment, electrocution, hanging from the ceiling, burning of the body with iron rods, solitary confinement, sleep deprivation and torture.

The forced disappearances of 8,000 people from the occupied territory and increased in cases of women harassment and violence on children in the held valley were the grave nature human rights cases and the world should take serious notice of it.

He said India was reluctant to carry out a forensic investigation of about 7,000 unmarked mass graves that exposed its evil designs.

India had imposed military siege on some 10 million Kashmiris in IIOJK where over 900,000 Indian forces were deployed to suppress them.

He said "Back Day will be observe October 27 at Pakistan and bothside of line of control including Azad Kashmir to express solidarity with the people of IIOJK who were facing illegal occupation and gross human rights violations for the last 74 years.

" On October 27, 1947, he said the sufferings of Kashmiris had started with the landing of Indian occupational troops in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been increased manifold after New Delhi suspended the special status of IIOJK through illegally revoking Articles 370 and 35-A of Indian Constitution on August 5, 2019.

After abrogation of Article 370 by the Modi fascist Government, he said the legal paradigms of IIOJK were completely changed and now any Indian national can purchase lands in the held valley besides IIOJK was divided in Jummu & Kashmir and Ladakh territories, which was tantamount to change its demography and put Kashmiris into minorities.

He said Kashmir dispute was an unfinished agenda of the subcontinent partition plan, adding Modi Government fascist policies has put peace of the entire region in jeopardy.

There would be no durable peace and stability in South Asia until the Kashmir dispute was resolved as per wishes and aspirations of Kashmiris, he said.

APHC leader said India was using media as propaganda tool to divert attention of international community from gross human rights abuses and violence against women besides using of pellet guns in IIOJK.

All these inhuman tactics were badly exposed before world after Indian forces laid a longest military siege and lockdown in the held valley since August 5, 2019.

He demanded of the international community to investigate the grave human rights violations, extra judicial killings, mass graves, forced disappearances of Kashmiris and use of pellet guns being perpetrated with complete freedom by Indian occupational forces.

After the Modi Govt's illegal move on August 5, 2019, he said Pakistan had exhibited great political and diplomatic acumen and succeeded to raise the issue at UN.

The holding of extraordinary meeting of UN Security Council on IIOJK grim situation after decades was a great achievement of Pakistani Government on diplomatic front.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had demonstrated great statesmanship by boldly highlighted the illegal actions and ugly face of Modi Govt at UN General Assembly.

He said the UN was formed for establishment of peace in world after massive devastation during first and second world wars and it was the responsibility of UN to address Kashmir issue like it promptly resolved East Taimour dispute in a peaceful manner.

He urged international community to think beyond their trade and business interests and put pressure on India to give right of self- determination to the oppressed Kashmiris as promised to them by the UN through several passed resolutions by its security council.