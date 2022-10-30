UrduPoint.com

HR Abuses Witnessed Massive Increase Since August 05, 2019: IIOJK Experts

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2022 | 09:30 AM

HR abuses witnessed massive increase since August 05, 2019: IIOJK experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, political experts and analysts on Sunday said that human rights violations had witnessed a massive increase in the territory since Modi-led fascist Indian government revoked Article 370 in August 2019.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the political experts and analysts in their interviews and statements in Srinagar said over 700 Kashmiris had been martyred, more than 2,300 injured, and at least 18,300 arrested in IIOJK since Modi regime's 5 August 2019 unilateral illegal move.

They said everyday killings, torture and arrests amply prove that India disregards Kashmiris' every right. "Modi regime is openly violating international law and norms by committing gross human rights violations in IIOJK.

" "Several independent reports have documented massive rights violations by Indian troops in the territory. Modi regime's continued atrocities in IIOJK are meant to subdue the Kashmiris' resolve for freedom," they added.

The political experts and analysts pointed out that the human rights abuses in IIOJK were directly connected to the decades-old unresolved Kashmir dispute.

They said India was disregarding international calls to probe rights violations in IIOJK.

They maintained that "the world needs to break its silence on the Indian brutalities in the occupied territory" and the fascist Modi regime must be pressurized to end its state terrorism in IIOJK.

