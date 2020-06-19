HR activist for construction of more Dar ul Aman; provision of more facilities at existing centers

The authorities concerned should set up more Dar-ul-Aman for deserving women and provide more facilities in the existing centers, a human rights activist Ayub Malik Friday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The authorities concerned should set up more Dar-ul-Aman for deserving women and provide more facilities in the existing centers, a human rights activist Ayub Malik Friday said.

Talking to APP, he said due to limited space, the deserving women have to face problems while there is no alternate for them in the city to live in a safe and peaceful environment.

He said due to limited seats, many deserving women cannot get admission in Dar ul Aman as it is the place where a female can live who does not have any alternate to reside such as divorced, deserted and separated woman.

He said although necessary facilities are available at Dar ul Aman but the administration should take care of those women who want to continue their studies.

When contacted an official of Dar ul Aman said only those females who fulfill the admission criteria can go to Dar ul Aman directly.

Some females by choice also want to go to Dar ul Aman for some reasons such as; some females after court marriage prefer to go to Dar ul Aman just to save themselves from the wrath of their parents etcetera, the official added.

When contacted an official of Ministry of Human Rights said a female should have a valid reason to go to Dar ul Aman. "It's totally up to the lawyer how good he prepares the case and how good he argues in the favor," she added.

She suggested that all those females who do not fulfill the criteria of admission in Dar ul Aman should hire the services of lawyers so that their cases can be handled properly.

Sometimes when a police officer finds a women without any shelter, he forwards her to the Dar ul Aman, she added.