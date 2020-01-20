HR activist Jaleela Haider stopped from going abroad at Lahore Airport

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has stopped Jaleela Haider President Women Democratic Forum Baluchistan and human rights activist from going abroad at Lahore Airport due to her name in the watch list

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th January, 2020) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has stopped Jaleela Haider President Women Democratic Forum Baluchistan and human rights activist from going abroad at Lahore Airport due to her name in the watch list.

As per media reports, Jaleela Haider was released after keeping her into custody for 9 hours at Lahore Airport; however her passport was taken into custody by FIA.Jaleela Haider was going to London to attend a conference there.Her name was in the watch list and she was stopped at airport due to allegations of her involvement in Anti-state activities.Later on, FIA has allowed her to go home after recording her statement.