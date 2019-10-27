UrduPoint.com
HR Activists Demand India End Lockdown In IOK

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 07:50 PM

HR activists demand India end lockdown in IOK

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Human Rights (HR) activists Sunday demanded India lift lockdown in occupied Kashmir, and expressed deep concerns over human rights violations in the Valley.

Talking to APP in connection with black day, being observed across globe including Pakistan to express solidarity with Kashmiris, human rights activist Tahira Habeeb said that restrictions were affecting life in held Valley badly.

The ban on the media, internet and social media accounts could not suppress the plight of Kashmiris, she added. She urged the world community to help restore supply of food and medicines and trade activities in the occupied Kashmir.

Noted lawyer and human rights activist Rana Muhammad Irfan said that Indian forces' violent actions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir would never succeed in repressing the just struggle of people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination.

Provincial Labour & Human Resource ministry official sources said that Hitler Modi had been stiffling the innocent Kashmiris. They said that the comity of nations should play its role for resolving the Kashmir issue.

