HR activists welcome signing of 'RoL' with EU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Human Rights activist, Ayub Malik Sunday welcomed the signing of a new EU Financing Agreement on "Rule of Law Support to Pakistan (RoL)" by Government of Pakistan and the European Union amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

Talking to APP here, he said that the European Union would provide total grant assistance worth Euro Twenty (€ 20) Million (PKR 3.6 billion) for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and its newly merged districts (EX-FATA), as well as Balochistan.

The programme would support Pakistan's efforts to improve the rule of law, access to justice, and delivery of timely justice in the two targeted provinces, with a special focus on women, children and less privileged groups,he added.

"This will be done through free legal aid, alternative dispute resolution and mobilizing paralegals who will support citizens with legal know-how. Women and less privileged citizens will benefit from this component of the programme in particular," he added.

He said that the programme aimed to provide equal access to justice for all, which was a key policy of the European Union.

"I would particularly like to thank the Economic Affairs Division (EAD), the line ministries involved and the provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan that designed the programme in close cooperation with us. We are delighted to work with our Pakistani partners to help improve the capacity of the police and judiciary to provide the services to the citizens they expect and deserve," he added.

Another Human activist, Fareeda Malik said that the programme would also provide technical assistance and capacity building to key government institutions in the security sector and the judiciary at Federal and provincial levels.

Under this programme, the police and judiciary would be supported in becoming more efficient, accessible for all, and faster in terms of procedures,she added.

Asia Lehari ,a human rights activist from Balochistan said that RoL Programme would be implemented over a period of five years (2020-2024) adding the programme would also help citizens to better understand legal matters, their rights and the functioning of the legal system.