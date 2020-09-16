UrduPoint.com
HR Committee Of Senate To Move Privilege Motion Against CCPO Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:28 PM

Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on Wednesday decided to move a privilege motion against CCPO Lahore as he does not turn up for HR Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on Wednesday decided to move a privilege motion against CCPO Lahore as he does not turn up for HR Committee.

The committee under the chair of Senator Mustfa Nawaz Khokar summoned CCPO to brief the committee about the status of shameful incident of Gujjarpura in which a woman was gang raped last week.

Khokar also instructed the authorities to submit a detailed report on the incident and submit reasons why the lady was not provided help.

Senator Khokar said that a lady was raped on the motorway and the police did not help her, is a matter of serious concern.

The secretary Communication, Inspector General , National Highways and representatives of CCPO jointly briefed the committee about the rape incident however IGP failed to satisfy the committee.

About the registration of FIR against senior Journalist Absar Alam the chairman was unsatisfied on the statement of District Police Officer Jehlum.

He decided to write a letter to Chief Justice of Pakistan for the protection of journalist specially freedom of expression.

The committee discussed the incident of Child abuse and murdered case and Bolan University of Medical and Health Science and briefed the Chairman on the hunger strike of students on the issue of self Finance admission.

The Chairman instructed the Vice-chancellor of the University to resolve the issue immediately.

He also ordered Chairman Mine to make ensure eradication of child labor in Mines.

