UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HR Committee Raises Eyebrows On Not Using Funds

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 09:59 PM

HR committee raises eyebrows on not using funds

The functional committee of Senate on human rights took strong notice of non-utilization of funds

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) The functional committee of Senate on human rights took strong notice of non-utilization of funds.The meeting was held here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Senator Quratulain MarriWhile discussing Arsh and Daman funds, the Committee was informed that Rs 45 million remain dormant.

The Committee showed grave concern towards claims that the Ministry does not come across ample number of cases for which funds may be disbursed. The committee was disconcerted at lack of meetings being held despite rules requiring these to convene on a quarterly basis.

It was recommended that the Ministry must organize jail visits and must coordinate with the Jail Superintendents to obtain lists of prisoners in the country so that they could be helped accordingly.Reviewing details of the Human Rights Relief and Revolving Fund the Committee expressed reservation over the amount allocated and stressed the need to revisit rules so that allocation may be enhanced.

It also recommended that the Ministry must coordinate with local NGOs to ensure victims benefit from this funding.

The Committee was informed that a helpline for advice and referral had been launched and within four years has taken a total of 544,336 calls out of which 37,536 were provided legal advice and 24314 were referred to relevant departments.

The Committee was further informed that 200+ lawyers were registered to the service whowere associated with the Ministry and attached departments. The Committee emphasized over the need for follow-up and feedback.

The need for assisting foreign prisoners who despite serving their terms were languishing in jails due to lack of documentation to go back was asserted as well. Knowledge sharing through conferences conducted on a national level was emphasized.Discussing women and child protection centres established by the Ministry, the Committee stressed the need to introduce a draft Bill to protect women protection officers, who, due to the nature of their work were at grave risk.

Related Topics

Senate Jail Lawyers Daman May Women From Million

Recent Stories

HIPA adopts &#039;Water’ as main theme for its n ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Judiciary runs awareness campaign for 48 ..

31 minutes ago

PTI demands federal Govt's intervention in Sindh t ..

2 minutes ago

PPP's ideology revolves around corruption: Senator ..

2 minutes ago

Swearing-in ceremony of appointed office-bearers o ..

2 minutes ago

Govt. addressing malnutrition, adulteration issues ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.