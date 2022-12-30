'HR dept making efforts to resolve human rights issues'

Political Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Human Rights Robinson Aziz Francis on Friday said that main purpose of the Human Rights department was to resolve core issues of human rights and their redressal mechanisms.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Political Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Human Rights Robinson Aziz Francis on Friday said that main purpose of the Human Rights department was to resolve core issues of human rights and their redressal mechanisms.

He expressed these views while attending an event organised by administration of Naulakha Church and Human Rights Department here.

Robinson Aziz Francis said that these types of ceremony definitely promoted interfaith harmony among communities. The purpose of the event was to find solutions of issues related to common citizens of Pakistan.

A foreign delegation from USA, praised work in Pakistan for Human Rights & Interfaith harmony in general and economic aid for flood effected areas in particular. There was also a Christmas cake cutting ceremony.

Dr Majeed Able Bishop of Naulakha Church, Religious leaders belonging to different schools of thoughts and religions, representatives of NGOs and HR&MA department Muhammad Yousaf Deputy Director, Mian Umar Hayat section officer Admin and other were also present in the ceremony.