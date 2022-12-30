UrduPoint.com

'HR Dept Making Efforts To Resolve Human Rights Issues'

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2022 | 08:07 PM

'HR dept making efforts to resolve human rights issues'

Political Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Human Rights Robinson Aziz Francis on Friday said that main purpose of the Human Rights department was to resolve core issues of human rights and their redressal mechanisms.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Political Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Human Rights Robinson Aziz Francis on Friday said that main purpose of the Human Rights department was to resolve core issues of human rights and their redressal mechanisms.

He expressed these views while attending an event organised by administration of Naulakha Church and Human Rights Department here.

Robinson Aziz Francis said that these types of ceremony definitely promoted interfaith harmony among communities. The purpose of the event was to find solutions of issues related to common citizens of Pakistan.

A foreign delegation from USA, praised work in Pakistan for Human Rights & Interfaith harmony in general and economic aid for flood effected areas in particular. There was also a Christmas cake cutting ceremony.

Dr Majeed Able Bishop of Naulakha Church, Religious leaders belonging to different schools of thoughts and religions, representatives of NGOs and HR&MA department Muhammad Yousaf Deputy Director, Mian Umar Hayat section officer Admin and other were also present in the ceremony.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Chief Minister Punjab Flood Christmas Bishop Church Event From

Recent Stories

Senior journalists meet CM

Senior journalists meet CM

2 minutes ago
 Sumsam Bukhari calls on CM

Sumsam Bukhari calls on CM

2 minutes ago
 Flour stalls set up in city to sell flour at govt ..

Flour stalls set up in city to sell flour at govt rate

2 minutes ago
 DC for improving facilities at sports hall Kaleem ..

DC for improving facilities at sports hall Kaleem Shaheed Colony

2 minutes ago
 Passing out of 234 rescuers held

Passing out of 234 rescuers held

8 minutes ago
 Expatriate businessman calls on CM

Expatriate businessman calls on CM

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.