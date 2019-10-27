HR Dept organises Kashmir rally

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :After Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement, rallies were held across the country to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

In this regard, Parliamentary Secretary Minorities Mahinder Pal Singh also led a rally which was organised here on Sunday.

Secretary HR Tariq Mahmood, officials of Human Rights Department, various religious leaders and a large number of Christian community participated in the rally. The rally started from National Tower, Edgerton road and ended at Lahore Press Club.

The participants carrying national flags were raising slogan that "Kashmir would become Pakistan".

Addressing the rally, Mahindra Pal Singh said that today all the Pakistani people were on the streets to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and realised to the world that all Pakistani nation was with their Kashmiri brothers.