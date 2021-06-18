UrduPoint.com
HR Dept Striving To Promote Interfaith Harmony: Minister Ejaz Alam Augustine

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:19 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine on Friday said that the department was striving to promote interfaith harmony across the province.

These views were expressed by the minister during a meeting with a 12-member delegation from South Punjab while CEO YDF (Youth Development Foundation) Shahid Rehmat was also present.

The role of social work organizations, especially the YDF, had been commendable to promote interfaithas they had been working with the department on an agenda of capacity building and always ready to helping weaker sections of the society, he said.

He hoped that every one would spread the message of love and peace among people.

