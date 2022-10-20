UrduPoint.com

HR Minister Pirzada Meets Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2022

HR Minister Pirzada meets prime minister

Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.

During the meeting, they discussed the matters pertaining to human rights and the overall human rights situation in the country.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Special Assistant to PM Ataullah Tarar also attended the meeting.

