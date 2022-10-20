HR Minister Pirzada meets prime minister

Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here

During the meeting, they discussed the matters pertaining to human rights and the overall human rights situation in the country.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Special Assistant to PM Ataullah Tarar also attended the meeting.