Open Menu

HR Minister Shows Concern Over The Situation Of Palestine

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2023 | 08:52 PM

HR Minister shows concern over the situation of Palestine

Minister for Human Rights George Khalil has expressed concern over the situation in Palestine and strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on innocent Palestinian women and children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Minister for Human Rights George Khalil has expressed concern over the situation in Palestine and strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on innocent Palestinian women and children.

 In his statement here on Tuesday, he huddled a set to review the Israeli atrocities and aggressive actions against the Palestinian's airstrikes in Gaza and also condemned the killing of the 6-year innocent child who was brutally killed by his owner with an appeal for Israel to respect the resolutions of the United Nations.

He showed concern about the current hostilities, which have resulted in thousands of civilian casualties and widespread destruction. He added that the international community must uphold its moral and legal responsibilities to break this endless cycle of violence.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza George Women Moral

Recent Stories

Edwards, Van der Merwe take Dutch to 245 against S ..

Edwards, Van der Merwe take Dutch to 245 against South Africa

6 minutes ago
 PAF, Balochistan, Wapda, Mari Petroleum win matche ..

PAF, Balochistan, Wapda, Mari Petroleum win matches in National Hockey C’ship

6 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 holds fire safety workshop at APWA

Rescue 1122 holds fire safety workshop at APWA

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs unveils revolutionary AI-powered cus ..

Dubai Customs unveils revolutionary AI-powered customs audit system at Gitex Glo ..

29 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed arrives in Muscat to attend GCC ..

Abdullah bin Zayed arrives in Muscat to attend GCC ministerial council session

44 minutes ago
 Constitution accords fundamental rights to citizen ..

Constitution accords fundamental rights to citizens: Supreme Court

44 minutes ago
Jafri assures APTMA of solving textile industry is ..

Jafri assures APTMA of solving textile industry issues on priority

44 minutes ago
 Balochistan Cloud Policy to be approved in next ca ..

Balochistan Cloud Policy to be approved in next cabinet meeting

44 minutes ago
 Cold weather grips Hazara division as heavy rain, ..

Cold weather grips Hazara division as heavy rain, snowfall continue on hills

44 minutes ago
 PML-F President Saddened by Death of Activist's Mo ..

PML-F President Saddened by Death of Activist's Mother

44 minutes ago
 Four officials of polio monitoring team abducted

Four officials of polio monitoring team abducted

44 minutes ago
 Maulana Azad urges unity, harmony in Muslim world, ..

Maulana Azad urges unity, harmony in Muslim world, praises Pakistan's role in su ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan