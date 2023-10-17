HR Minister shows concern over the situation of Palestine

Minister for Human Rights George Khalil has expressed concern over the situation in Palestine and strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on innocent Palestinian women and children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Minister for Human Rights George Khalil has expressed concern over the situation in Palestine and strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on innocent Palestinian women and children.

In his statement here on Tuesday, he huddled a set to review the Israeli atrocities and aggressive actions against the Palestinian's airstrikes in Gaza and also condemned the killing of the 6-year innocent child who was brutally killed by his owner with an appeal for Israel to respect the resolutions of the United Nations.

He showed concern about the current hostilities, which have resulted in thousands of civilian casualties and widespread destruction. He added that the international community must uphold its moral and legal responsibilities to break this endless cycle of violence.