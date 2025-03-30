HR Ministr extends heartfelt greetings on this Eid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Law and Justice and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, on the occasion of Eid ul Fiter, extended his heart felt greetings to the people of the country.

The minister said on this blessed occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all.

Eid is a time of gratitude, compassion and unity. May this blessed day bring peace, prosperity, and joy to our nation and the Muslim Ummah, he said.

The minister said as we celebrate this auspicious day, let us remember those in need and embrace the spirit of generosity and kindness. May this Eid strengthen our bonds and inspire us to work together for a brighter and stronger Pakistan, he expressed.