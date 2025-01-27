HR ministry accelerates PSDP project to promote awareness

The Ministry of Human Rights is actively implementing its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) project, “Human Rights Awareness Programme,” aimed at educating, empowering individuals and communities about their fundamental rights and freedoms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The Ministry of Human Rights is actively implementing its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) project, “Human Rights Awareness Programme,” aimed at educating, empowering individuals and communities about their fundamental rights and freedoms.

An official from the ministry, talking to APP on Monday, stated that the initiative seeks to foster a culture of respect, equality, and justice across the nation.

She highlighted that a budget of Rs 55 billion has been allocated for the project, with Rs 45 million set to be utilized for various activities nationwide.

The programme is expected to play a pivotal role in promoting human rights awareness and ensuring that citizens are well-informed about their rights and responsibilities.