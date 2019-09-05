UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HR Ministry Allocates Funds For Deserving Women

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 04:28 PM

HR Ministry allocates funds for deserving women

The Ministry of Human Rights has allocated funds for deserving women to provide them financial assistance, said an official of the Ministry here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) The Ministry of Human Rights has allocated funds for deserving women to provide them financial assistance, said an official of the Ministry here on Thursday.

Talking to APP, he said that around 154 beneficiaries had received Rs 2.2 million and Rs 1.08 million had been distributed among 87 beneficiaries in 2018-19.

The official told that Rs 7.

89 million to 596 was distributed among deserving women who were victims during terrorism, Injured in different incidents during the last four years and Rs 2.0 million had been distributed among 152 beneficiaries during 2015 -16. In 2016-17, he told Rs�2.6 million has been distributed among the victims of human right abuses including the victims of kidnapping and extra judicial killings. He said that the human rights�relief�and�revolving�funds�could be sought by applying regional Directors of Human Rights.

Related Topics

Injured Kidnapping Women 2015 Million

Recent Stories

Situation in IoK is not normal: Indian journalist

3 minutes ago

Massive overhauling of Balochistan's livestock, da ..

3 minutes ago

Federal capital ambient air quality healthier toda ..

3 minutes ago

Italy proposes Gentiloni as new European Commissio ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) new domestic structur ..

19 minutes ago

Kuwait oil price up 31 cents stands at US$57.93 bp

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.