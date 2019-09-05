HR Ministry allocates funds for deserving women

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) The Ministry of Human Rights has allocated funds for deserving women to provide them financial assistance, said an official of the Ministry here on Thursday.

Talking to APP, he said that around 154 beneficiaries had received Rs 2.2 million and Rs 1.08 million had been distributed among 87 beneficiaries in 2018-19.

The official told that Rs 7.

89 million to 596 was distributed among deserving women who were victims during terrorism, Injured in different incidents during the last four years and Rs 2.0 million had been distributed among 152 beneficiaries during 2015 -16. In 2016-17, he told Rs�2.6 million has been distributed among the victims of human right abuses including the victims of kidnapping and extra judicial killings. He said that the human rights�relief�and�revolving�funds�could be sought by applying regional Directors of Human Rights.