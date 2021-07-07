UrduPoint.com
HR Ministry Endeavoring To Ensure Implementation Of 2 Pc Job Quota For PWDs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

HR ministry endeavoring to ensure implementation of 2 pc job quota for PWDs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights has endeavoring to ensure implementation of two percent job quota for persons with disabilities (PWDs) in government as well as private organizations.

Director General Ministry of Human Rights, Arashd while talking to APP on Wednesday a national policy for ensuring the proposed job quota for PWDs has been finalized which would be implemented in true letter and spirit.

He said PWDs have equal rights like other citizens of the country, adding that MOHR was striving hard provision of their rights without any discrimination.

He further added that the ICT Rights for the Person with Disabilities Act 2020 has been passed and a DGSE app has also been launched for the welfare of PWDs and protection of their rights.

He further added that the national committee for implementation of CRPD (Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities) reconstituted and medical assessment board for registration and verificationfor PWDs had been done by the Ministry.

He said under the ministry a helpline 1099 and portal were also facilitating vulnerable segments of society.

