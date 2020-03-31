HR ministry establishes helpline to stop abuse during lockdown

Ministry of Human Rights Monday established a helpline to help women and children to report any kind of violence or abuse at home or nearby during the lockdown or quarantine period

From the official twitter handle, the ministry tweeted that lockdown and quarantine measures often leave women and children vulnerable to domestic abuse and violence which is known to rise during emergencies.

The ministry shared helpline numbers for direct call or text on 03339085709 and toll free number 1099 to report any incident of violence or abuse at home or in the surrounding.

The ministry will provide help to the caller at the earliest possible time.