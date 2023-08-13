(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) and HelpAge International have collaborated to organize the second consultative meeting on the Rules and Regulations for the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Senior Citizens Act, 2021 which is going to be a landmark legislation to protect the rights of elderly people living a less empowered social life.

The meeting was held here attended by stakeholders including retired government officials and representatives from relevant ministries and departments, a news release said.

The discussions focused on the draft rules and regulations for three key areas of Senior Citizens Card, Establishment of Old Age Homes, and Privileges provided to senior citizens under the Act: (20% discount on the medical facilities and retirement benefits for the older people).

The first meeting on the rules and regulations was held in June 2023, during which the Recruitment Rules for the Senior Citizens Council were finalized.

The second meeting is part of a series of consultative meetings that will be held to finalize the rules and regulations and ensure the implementation of the ICT Senior Citizens Act, 2021.

The Chief Guest Director General (MoHR) Abdul Sattar in his closing remarks said, "The MoHR and HelpAge International are committed to ensure that the rights of senior citizens are protected and that they have access to the services and benefits that they need. The development of the Rules and Regulations for the ICT Senior Citizens Act is an important step in this process."The meeting was attended by retired government officials and representatives from civil society organizations who had worked to make the Act a reality. Representatives from the relevant ministries, including the Ministry of Health, Planning Commission, NADRA, Bait-ul-Maal, and the MoHR, also attended the meeting and provided their recommendations and suggestions.