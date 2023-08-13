Open Menu

HR Ministry, HelpAge Int'l Partner To Develop Rules For ICT Senior Citizens Act

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2023 | 07:30 PM

HR Ministry, HelpAge Int'l partner to develop rules for ICT Senior Citizens Act

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) and HelpAge International have collaborated to organize the second consultative meeting on the Rules and Regulations for the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Senior Citizens Act, 2021 which is going to be a landmark legislation to protect the rights of elderly people living a less empowered social life.

The meeting was held here attended by stakeholders including retired government officials and representatives from relevant ministries and departments, a news release said.

The discussions focused on the draft rules and regulations for three key areas of Senior Citizens Card, Establishment of Old Age Homes, and Privileges provided to senior citizens under the Act: (20% discount on the medical facilities and retirement benefits for the older people).

The first meeting on the rules and regulations was held in June 2023, during which the Recruitment Rules for the Senior Citizens Council were finalized.

The second meeting is part of a series of consultative meetings that will be held to finalize the rules and regulations and ensure the implementation of the ICT Senior Citizens Act, 2021.

The Chief Guest Director General (MoHR) Abdul Sattar in his closing remarks said, "The MoHR and HelpAge International are committed to ensure that the rights of senior citizens are protected and that they have access to the services and benefits that they need. The development of the Rules and Regulations for the ICT Senior Citizens Act is an important step in this process."The meeting was attended by retired government officials and representatives from civil society organizations who had worked to make the Act a reality. Representatives from the relevant ministries, including the Ministry of Health, Planning Commission, NADRA, Bait-ul-Maal, and the MoHR, also attended the meeting and provided their recommendations and suggestions.

Related Topics

Islamabad Civil Society June From Government

Recent Stories

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

1 hour ago
 Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s natio ..

Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s national agenda to empower young ta ..

1 hour ago
 Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll ..

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll hits 93

2 hours ago
 UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 se ..

UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 season

2 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

3 hours ago
 Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects a ..

Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects across UAE during Q2&#039;23

3 hours ago
2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th ..

2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th August

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

11 hours ago
 RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-eve ..

RB Leipzig beats Bayern Munich 3-0, wins first-ever German Super Cup

17 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr wit ..

Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s brace crowns Al-Nassr with King Salman Club Cup

19 hours ago
 Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 sm ..

Dubai Suburban Police Points process over 3,488 smart transactions in H1 2023

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan