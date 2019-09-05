UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HR Ministry Holds 134 Awareness Seminars, Workshops In One Year

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 04:36 PM

HR ministry holds 134 awareness seminars, workshops in one year

Ministry of Human Rights had organized around 134 seminars in one year in various universities to sensitize people about human rights under National Action Plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Ministry of Human Rights had organized around 134 seminars in one year in various universities to sensitize people about human rights under National Action Plan.

According to the official data available, the ministry had organized symposiums in various universities on sensitization under the National action Plan and also launched advertisements in print and electronic media.

However, it was observed by the ministry that the public awareness initiatives were more effective through Radio, ptv , ATV whereas awareness content had also been launched through print and electronic media which were useful for the capacity building of the people.

The seminars being conducted were based on education and Communication material on Human Rights and issues developed as part of public awareness programme.

Related Topics

Education Media PTV

Recent Stories

Netanyahu urges more pressure, not dialogue with I ..

6 minutes ago

Moldovan President Tells NATO Chief Country Cannot ..

4 minutes ago

NED University to hold Pre-Admission Entry Test on ..

4 minutes ago

Govt to provide 5 million poultry birds for backya ..

4 minutes ago

PTDC for active public participation in World Tour ..

4 minutes ago

Situation in IoK is not normal: Indian journalist

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.