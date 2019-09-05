HR ministry holds 134 awareness seminars, workshops in one year

Ministry of Human Rights had organized around 134 seminars in one year in various universities to sensitize people about human rights under National Action Plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :Ministry of Human Rights had organized around 134 seminars in one year in various universities to sensitize people about human rights under National Action Plan.

According to the official data available, the ministry had organized symposiums in various universities on sensitization under the National action Plan and also launched advertisements in print and electronic media.

However, it was observed by the ministry that the public awareness initiatives were more effective through Radio, ptv , ATV whereas awareness content had also been launched through print and electronic media which were useful for the capacity building of the people.

The seminars being conducted were based on education and Communication material on Human Rights and issues developed as part of public awareness programme.