HR ministry issues guidelines for especially abled persons protection amid COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Human Rights (HR) ministry has issued some guidelines for the protection of especially abled persons amid the COVID-19 pandemic as they need special care and attention in such a time-testing situation.

As per official statement issued here on Tuesday, the guidelines are as follows; There should be some alternative arrangements available in case caretaker of disabled person cannot reach or get sick during the pandemic.

The supporting stuff used in public places by disabled persons like wheelchairs and sticks should be cleaned with germs disinfectant after the use.

it is also very important that people who are taking care of disabled persons should know their special needs during the ongoing viral infection.

The disabled children should be encouraged to utilize social media for their education and they must be helped in adopting general health precautions related to the COVID-19.