HR Ministry Moved Nine Bills, Initiated Measures To Protect Human Rights

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights moved nine bills during last one year for protection of rights of women, children, minorities and domestic workers as it took numerous measures to implement the existing laws for protection of masses rights.

According to the one year performance report of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government unveiled here Sunday by Special Assistance to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, the bills were in process of approval at different levels like Cabinet, Standing Committees or Law Division.

These bills include ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Bill; the Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Bill, 2019; Torture, Custodial Death and Custodial Rape (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2018; Christian Marriage and Divorce Bill, 2019; ICT Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2019; Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizen Bill, 2019; the Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2019; Establishment of Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill; and Bill on criminalization of Enforced Disappearances.

For implementation of laws, the ministry during last one year notified ICT Child Protection board and constituted National Committee for Implementation of Transgender persons while setting up of National Commission on the Rights of the Child was under process and rules were being prepared for implementation of the Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018.

In terms of research and surveys, the ministry conducted Research Study on Legal Framework of Human Rights in Pakistan; launched National Child Labour Survey; and completed Human Rights Survey on Aged Persons.

Moreover, Beijing + Report; UNCRPD Report; ICCPR Follow Up Report; and ICESCR Follow Up reports were concluded and submitted to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For institutional development, the ministry reconstituted Board of Governors under Women in Distress and Detention Fund; amended Diyat, Arsh and Daman Fund Rules 2007 and revised age limit to 40 years; constituted high level consultative Committee on Child Abuse & Beggary; and developed digital MP form to accommodate juvenility & medical condition of prisoner.

The ministry also initiated awareness on prevention of child abuse in schools; sensitization of police officials on human rights and transgender issues; training of judiciary on human rights and awareness about Pakistani prisoners in foreign jails.

Under its monitoring mechanism, the ministry during last one year recorded 5795 cases of human rights violations in 2018-19; addressed 8227 complaints received on Pakistan Citizen Portal; and extended financial assistance to 214 victims of human rights violations. Its' Helpline 1099 received 380,000 calls and approximately 36000 calls were eligible for free legal advice to address human rights violations. Some 222 Pro Bono lawyers were registered with Helpline 1099 for legal assistance.

The ministry also drafted or prepared an Action Plan on Child Abuse; Action Plan on Religious Harmony; Women Empowerment Package; Minimum Quality Care Standards for Child Care Institutions; Interagency Protocol on Child Abuse for Child Care Institutions at ICT; HRMIS and business and Human Rights.

