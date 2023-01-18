HR ministry organises dialogue on Jan 23

The Ministry of Haman Rights has organised a dialogue titled "Taking forward Business and Human Rights in Pakistan" in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on January 23 at a local hotel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Haman Rights has organised a dialogue titled "Taking forward business and Human Rights in Pakistan" in collaboration with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on January 23 at a local hotel.

An official Ministry of Human Rights told APP here on Wednesday that the dialogue titled "Taking forward Business and Human Rights in Pakistan" will include a panel discussion and various presentations/consultative sessions on the matter.

The Ministry of Human Rights has taken a leading role in advancing the protection and respect of human rights in Pakistan.

RSIL is providing technical support to the dialogue aiming to help implementation of the National Action Plan on Business and Human Rights.

The interested are requested to get themselves registered before attending the event. An email will be sent to confirm participation once registration is completed.