HR Ministry Plans Anti-child Abuse Campaigns In Schools

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

HR Ministry plans anti-child abuse campaigns in schools

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) has planned to carry out anti-child abuse awareness campaigns in schools.

According to an MOHR official, the ministry teams will be visiting schools to meet with teachers and parents for sensitizing them different forms child abuse, including neglect, physical abuse, sexual abuse, exploitation and emotional abuse.

        The official said already a helpline was working for child abuse, while a media campaign was launched in 2019 to create awareness about the issue. The ministry would initiate more steps in all the provinces to stop child abuse.  He said the ministry had developed video messages on the child abuse and requested the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority to issue directives to public and private channels for their telecasting.\932

