HR ministry receives 7,584 complaints in last three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The various wings of Ministry of Human Rights has received over 7,584 complaints regarding women harassment, child abuse and others during the last three years, an official of the ministry said on Wednesday.

Talking to APP, he said the Helpline established by the Ministry has received as many as 859,039 calls in last three years from various aggrieved persons needing help.

Likewise, National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) has registered as many as 4,490 complaints, National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) 83 complaints, social welfare wing 10 and development wing of the ministry has received 99 complaints in last three years.

Also the ministry's human rights wing has registered 2,902 complaints in last three years.

He said the ministry received applications/grievances through its HR Wing, Development Wing under project "Establishment of Sub-Office of Human Rights in Newly Merged Districts of Khyber Pakhtunhwa", Family Protection and Rehabilitation Centre and Social Welfare Centres.