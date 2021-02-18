HR ministry takes many steps for peaceful coexistence in 2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Ministry of Human Rights has taken several initiatives to ensure the environment of peaceful co-existence among all communities specially minorities during 2020

Talking to APP, an official Thursday said, the human rights ministry had finalized the Christian Marriage and Divorce Bill, 2019 through a consultative process with relevant stakeholders.

The bill is with the Ministry of Law and Justice for vetting, he added.

He said the ministry had conducted a legal analysis of forced conversions and freedom of religion in the country and compared it with other regional countries such as Myanmar, Bhutan, Nepal, India, Maldives and Japan.

He said the regulatory framework was being devised in consultation with religious ministry to give a final touch to Zaireen policy.