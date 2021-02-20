UrduPoint.com
HR Ministry Takes Many Steps For Peaceful Coexistence In 2020

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 01:58 PM

HR ministry takes many steps for peaceful coexistence in 2020

The Ministry of Human Rights has taken several initiatives to ensure the environment of peaceful co-existence among all communities specially minorities during 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights has taken several initiatives to ensure the environment of peaceful co-existence among all communities specially minorities during 2020.

Talking to APP, an official said Saturday human rights ministry had finalized the Christian Marriage and Divorce Bill, 2019 through a consultative process with relevant stakeholders.

The bill is with the Ministry of Law and Justice for vetting, he added.

He said the ministry had conducted a legal analysis of forced conversions and freedom of religion in the country and compared it with other regional countries such as Myanmar, Bhutan, Nepal, India, Maldives and Japan.

He said the regulatory framework was being devised in consultation with religious ministry to give a final touch to Zaireen policy.

