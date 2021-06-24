HR ministry to raise PWDs problems in federal cabinet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister Dr. Shireen Mazari has said that Ministry of Human Rights would raise the problems of people with disabilities in federal cabinet especially ensuring them 2% quota in federal departments/divisions.

Chairing the second meeting of the Council on Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Mazari said that Federal Secretary for Human Rights will also approach its counterparts to take necessary actions for ensuring 2% quota for persons with disabilities in jobs as well as secretaries of ministries would also be called in the next council meeting.

The second meeting of the Council on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities was held to discuss making Islamabad friendly city for persons with disabilities and ensuring 2% quota of job for persons with disabilities in federal ministries/divisions.

The council comprises members of National Assembly, Senate, members from the Ministry of Information, Finance, Education, and PASS; Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA); Executive Director National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM); and three Persons with Disability (PWDs).

The Council has been constituted under the ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Act 2020, which was promulgated in September 2020.

The first meeting was held in February 2021.

During the meeting, the representatives of the Capital Development Authority briefed the participants that CDA has taken initiatives to make Islamabad friendly city for persons with disabilities.

They have already started to make ramps at 40 different places of ICT with signs.

The Council proposed CDA to ensure such facilities according to the international standards.

It was also decided that council will take up matter of fee exemption in educational institution of Islamabad Capital Territory with Ministry of education and issue of persons with disabilities to travel alone in private airlines with Ministry of Aviation.

The Managing Director Bait ul Mal Mr. Zaheer Abbas Khokhar said that Bait ul Mal has the capacity to conduct a survey on Persons with disabilities and it can be started from ICT as a pilot project.

The Director General Human Rights Muhammad Arshad briefed the participants that Ministry of HR prepared a public service message for mass awareness on rights of persons with disabilities which was disseminated through social and digital media platforms of Ministry of Human Rights and electronic channels through 10% quota of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority for public service messages.