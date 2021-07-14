ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights Director General Muhammad Arshad here on Wednesday said ICT Senior Citizens Bill, to be presented in National Assembly, also aims to establish a fund for old citizens as well as build old-age homes for them.

The said bill would also help and protect the indigent citizens of Islamabad socially and economically, DG MoHR stated this while talking to APP.

He said that ministry recognizes the importance of raising awareness about respect and dignity of old citizens.

He said the Ministry of Human Rights has also issued strict implementation of SOPs for the protection of the Senior Citizens from Covid-19 pandemic .

He said legislative policy and awareness interventions have the potential to impact social behaviors which can ensure self-respect and equality of citizens in olde age.

He added that three provincial governments including Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already enacted legislation for the Senior citizens.