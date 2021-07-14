UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HR Ministry's ICT Senior Citizen Bill To Establish Fund For Older Citizens

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

HR ministry's ICT Senior Citizen Bill to establish fund for older citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights Director General Muhammad Arshad here on Wednesday said ICT Senior Citizens Bill, to be presented in National Assembly, also aims to establish a fund for old citizens as well as build old-age homes for them.

The said bill would also help and protect the indigent citizens of Islamabad socially and economically, DG MoHR stated this while talking to APP.

He said that ministry recognizes the importance of raising awareness about respect and dignity of old citizens.

He said the Ministry of Human Rights has also issued strict implementation of SOPs for the protection of the Senior Citizens from Covid-19 pandemic .

He said legislative policy and awareness interventions have the potential to impact social behaviors which can ensure self-respect and equality of citizens in olde age.

He added that three provincial governments including Balochistan, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already enacted legislation for the Senior citizens.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad National Assembly Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa From

Recent Stories

Bigger Celebrations, Bigger Offers! OPPO F19 and A ..

16 minutes ago

Moonis Elahi's appointment to the federal cabinet ..

19 minutes ago

Sheikh Saud honours outstanding graduates in Umm A ..

29 minutes ago

Saudi ministry launches awareness campaign for Haj ..

44 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President Macron on Basti ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan reports 1,980 new cases of coronavirus, 2 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.