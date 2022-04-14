HR situation deteriorating fast in IIOJK: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :The human rights situation is deteriorating with every passing day in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) where Indian troops have made the life of the inhabitants a hell.

The human rights situation in IIOJK has deteriorated to an alarming proportion since the repeal of the special status of the territory through the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian constitution by Narendra Modi-led fascist government in New Delhi in August 2019, said a report released, today, by Kashmir Media Service.

It pointed out that killings, arbitrary arrests and torture by Indian troops and police have become a norm in IIOJK.

The report noted that over 570 people have been killed, more than 2,240 injured and thousands arrested since August 05, 2019, while journalists and human rights defenders have been increasingly targeted for raising their voice against the Indian repression.

Even women and children are not spared by occupation troops in the territory, it added.

The report deplored that Modi is using black laws to stifle political dissent in IIOJK and the recent slapping of draconian Public Safety Act on Hurriyat leaders, Mushtaqul islam and Abdul Samad Inqilabi is its glaring example.

It further lamented that BJP-led Indian regime is persisting with its repressive policies even during the holy month of Ramadan.

The report said, international human rights organizations have repeatedly raised alarm about the grave human rights violations perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

"Several UN reports have documented massive human rights violations by Indian troops in IIOJK. India's brutal acts against the Kashmiris are in blatant violation of international norms. Unresolved Kashmir dispute is the main cause of rights' abuses in IIOJK," it added.

The report said that the world community must hold India accountable for human rights violations in the occupied territory and take immediate steps to protect the Kashmiris from the Indian onslaught.