ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has planned to expand women police stations in rural areas of the country to ensure easy access to justice at their doorsteps.

The project would be started by next year under which women police stations would be established in far flung and rural areas of the country.

Official sources said, majority of women did not report cases of domestic violence due to non-availability of proper system.

He said they would train even male officers to attend female complaints in different cases of domestic violence and property disputes especially.

He said main aim of expanding women police stations at district levels was to provide persecuted women a safe way to report their grievances to police in male dominated society.

He said women police officers in their areas would provide necessary information to prevent domestic violence, adding that police stations would be fully operational and all records would be computerized.

The official said Ministry was taking number of reforms for women's empowerment to have their equal rights in the country.

/778