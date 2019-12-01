UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HR To Expand Women's Police Stations In Rural Areas

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 11:40 AM

HR to expand women's police stations in rural areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has planned to expand women police stations in rural areas of the country to ensure easy access to justice at their doorsteps.

The project would be started by next year under which women police stations would be established in far flung and rural areas of the country.

Official sources said, majority of women did not report cases of domestic violence due to non-availability of proper system.

He said they would train even male officers to attend female complaints in different cases of domestic violence and property disputes especially.

He said main aim of expanding women police stations at district levels was to provide persecuted women a safe way to report their grievances to police in male dominated society.

He said women police officers in their areas would provide necessary information to prevent domestic violence, adding that police stations would be fully operational and all records would be computerized.

The official said Ministry was taking number of reforms for women's empowerment to have their equal rights in the country.

/778

Related Topics

Police Male Women All

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 1, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Wapda issues current status of Punjab rivers, barr ..

12 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends National Day Cup at Al ..

12 hours ago

Iranian Lawmaker Accuses EU of Taking No Measures ..

12 hours ago

Alli double sends Mourinho's Tottenham up to fifth ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.