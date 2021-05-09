UrduPoint.com
HR Violations In Held Kashmir Should Be Tried In International Court: Lord Nazir

Faizan Hashmi 14 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Former member of the House of Lords, UK, Lord Nazir Ahmed has said that human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir territory should not only be exposed but also be tried in the International Court.

He was addressing a webinar, which was held here on Sunday at the Government College University (GCU) Lahore on human rights violations in Kashmir.

Lord Nazir Ahmed joined the students and faculty live from the Syndicate Committee along with Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi and office-bearers of GCU Kashmir Society.

Lord Nazir said that India was committing genocide of the Kashmiris and it should be exposed. He also highlighted the plight of Kashmiris who had been under lockdown since August 5 last year - the day the Indian government stripped the valley of its special status.

He also stressed that all symbolic gatherings need to be converted into a mass movement for the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in the light of United Nations resolutions.

He also said every mass movement and research work need finance and resources for which youth can do fund-raising from philanthropists and Pakistanis living abroad.

Lord Nazir also highlighted the need for a special website and digital newspaper where daily reports about the human rights violations and articles about the Kashmir issue were published on daily basis.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Asghar Zaidi said that the GCU would establish the Centre for Excellence on Kashmir issues this year where eminent researchers would compile data about human rights violations in the Valley and deliberate upon the ways, means and foreign policy strategies for independence in the light of teachings of Allama Iqbal.

Chairman International Kashmir Rights Commission of Pakistan Rai Muhammad Nawaz Kharl, academician Prof Zafar Iqbal Sindhu, anchorperson Tehmeena Shiekh and Door of Awareness Founder Ruba Hamayun also addressed the webinar.

