HR Violations In IIOJK Stand Biggest Challenge To World Conscience: AJK PM
Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 10:10 PM
Mirpur (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 9th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq said on Monday that the continuous violations of the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state (IIOJK) was the biggest challenge to world conscience.
While addressing a ceremony on the occasion of International Human Rights Day to be held on Tuesday, the AJK Premier said that it was high time that the UN and other influential world governments must focus their attention towards the settlement of the lingering disputes that has been the root cause of unrest and violence in the region.
He said that while human rights day was being celebrated all across with great enthusiasm but the fact remains that the Indian state has been violating every article and provision of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), which was adopted on this day by the UN general assembly.
He said this historic day reminds us of our shared responsibility to protect and safeguard fundamental rights at all levels.
Terming protection of human rights as the common responsibility of all nations, the PM said that it was incumbent upon all the member states to raise their voice against the atrocities being inflicted on the people of occupied Kashmir.
The PM said that the people of the IIOJK were being killed, maimed and murdered for demanding their inalienable right, the right to self determination guaranteed to them by the international community.
He said that the Indian state has not only deprived Kashmiris of their birth right but also their fundamental human rights enshrined in the UDHR, the UN charter and other international covenants.
He stated that human rights violations have intensified after India revoked the region's special status in 2019. Terming the contentious move by the Indian government as a brazen violation of the UN resolutions, the PM said that the international community must take immediate action on this situation.
He reiterated his government's resolve to raise the Kashmir cause effectively at the global level and sensitize the world about the early resolution of the dispute to stop human rights violations in the region.
The AJK premier also appealed to the world human rights bodies and justice-loving nations around the world to stand with the Kashmiri people who he said have been reeling under Indian state terrorism.
He urged Kashmiris and Pakistanis around the world to redouble their efforts and raise their voices against Indian brutalities at every forum.
He expressed the hope that the day was not far when sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people will reach to fruition.
APP/ahr/378
