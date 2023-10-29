Open Menu

‘HR Violations In IIOJK Witnessed Massive Increase Since 05 August 2019’

Published October 29, 2023

‘HR violations in IIOJK witnessed massive increase since 05 August 2019’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Political experts and analysts have said that human rights violations have witnessed a massive increase in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) since the Modi-led Hindutva Indian government revoked Article 370 in August 2019.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the political experts and analysts in their interviews and statements in Srinagar said over 800 Kashmiris, including young boys and women, have been martyred, more than 2,380 injured and over 21,000 arrested in IIOJK since unilateral illegal actions of the Modi regime in August 2019.

“The Modi’s BJP regime is openly violating international law and norms by committing gross human rights violations in IIOJK. Several independent institutions have documented massive rights violations by Indian troops in the territory.

The Modi regime’s continued atrocities in IIOJK are meant to subdue the Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom,” they deplored.

The political experts and analysts pointed out that the human rights abuses in IIOJK were directly connected to the decades-old unresolved Kashmir dispute. They said, India is disregarding international calls to probe rights violations in the occupied territory.

They maintained that the United Nations and world peace-loving countries need to break its silence on the Indian illegal occupation, state terrorism and brutalities in Jammu and Kashmir and Hindutva BJP Indian government must be pressurized to resolved the Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

