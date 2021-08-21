UrduPoint.com

HR Violations Show Massive Surge In IIOJK Since Aug 5, 2019: Report

Sat 21st August 2021 | 10:10 AM

HR violations show massive surge in IIOJK since Aug 5, 2019: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Human rights violations have shown a massive increase in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) since Aug 5, 2019 when Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed the special status and imposed military siege in the territory.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, Saturday, said that systematic human rights violations are being continuously committed with impunity by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

It said, India's so-called democracy stands exposed in IIOJK as Modi-led fascist Indian regime has unleashed a reign of terror against Muslim population of the territory.

It deplored that innocent Kashmiri youth were being killed in fake encounters and during so-called cordon and search operations (CASOs) on daily basis by Indian forces, adding even today 2 youth were killed by the troops in Khrew area of Pulwama.

The report said that 410 innocent Kashmiris fell to Indian bullets since Aug 5, 2019 to July 2021 and as many 95,843 Kashmiris were killed from January 1989 to July 2021 in IIOJK.

The authorities have booked over 2,300 people in more than 1,200 cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and 954 people under the Public Safety Act (PSA) since 2019, the report said.

The report pointed out that several global rights groups have time and again raised alarm about worsening rights situation in IIOJK. It maintained that Modi regime's actions on Aug 5, 2019 and thereafter were quite obviously in gross violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The report deplored that India claimed to be the world's largest democracy but it was shamelessly violating every human rights principle in the occupied territory, adding that world needs to take note of rising human rights abuses in IIOJK. It said that Modi's illegal actions in IIOJK were putting the whole peace of South Asia at stake.

The report urged the conscientious people around the globe to work tirelessly for highlighting the sufferings of the Kashmiri people, saying, Kashmiris must be given their birthright to self-determination granted by the UN.

At the end, the report said, Kashmiri people are bound to be victorious in their just struggle for right to self-determination as they have pledged to continue the freedom movement till taking it to its logical conclusion at all costs.

