UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HR Worst Violations Can't Disrupt Kashmiris Struggle In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 06:50 PM

HR worst violations can't disrupt Kashmiris struggle in IIOJK

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Humayun Akhtar said on Sunday that freedom movement of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) could not be suppressed through use of worst form of force against innocent Kashmiris.

While talking about black day being observed by Kashmiris on Oct 27, he said that the incumbent government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was mobilising all quarters at international level to effectively raise the voice of oppressed people of IIOJK to resolve the Kashmir issue as per the UN resolutions.

He said, "Sacrifices of Kashmiris will not go in vain and the day is not far off when they will see the dawn of independence."Humayun Akhtar said that people of Pakistan were standing with the people of (IIOJK) and would continue their diplomatic and moral support till the success of the freedom movement of Kashmiris.

The PTI leader also strongly condemned the decision of French President for publishing blasphemous caricatures and he termed the heinous step as shameful.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister United Nations Jammu Independence Sunday Moral All Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs discusses increased trade with Switz ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Fitness Challenge to turn entire city into r ..

41 minutes ago

FNC Technical and Energy Affairs Committee discuss ..

56 minutes ago

Russia&#039;s new coronavirus cases rise by 16,710

56 minutes ago

NYUAD opens applications for the Christo and Jeann ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai International Nutrition Congress encourages ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.