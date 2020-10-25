(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Humayun Akhtar said on Sunday that freedom movement of people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) could not be suppressed through use of worst form of force against innocent Kashmiris.

While talking about black day being observed by Kashmiris on Oct 27, he said that the incumbent government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was mobilising all quarters at international level to effectively raise the voice of oppressed people of IIOJK to resolve the Kashmir issue as per the UN resolutions.

He said, "Sacrifices of Kashmiris will not go in vain and the day is not far off when they will see the dawn of independence."Humayun Akhtar said that people of Pakistan were standing with the people of (IIOJK) and would continue their diplomatic and moral support till the success of the freedom movement of Kashmiris.

The PTI leader also strongly condemned the decision of French President for publishing blasphemous caricatures and he termed the heinous step as shameful.