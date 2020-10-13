HRCP announces I. A. Rehman Research Grant

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has announced that it is instituting the I. A. Rehman Research Grant in honour of the veteran human rights defender, journalist and former secretary-general of the Commission

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th October, 2020) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has announced that it is instituting the I. A. Rehman Research Grant in honour of the veteran human rights defender, journalist and former secretary-general of the Commission. HRCP will award one grant of PKR 350,000 to an academic, journalist, or human rights defender or professional for original research carried out in any area of human rights—civil, political, economic, social, cultural, or environmental—in Pakistan.

The grant is open to Pakistani citizens or foreign nationality holders of Pakistani heritage. All shortlisted applications will be evaluated by an independent committee before the recipient is announced.

Through this grant, HRCP hopes to expand the depth and breadth of research on human rights in Pakistan and will publish the resulting document in English and Urdu for dissemination among policymakers, human rights defenders, academics, and the media.