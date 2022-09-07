HRCP calls for environmental justice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Chairperson, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), Hina Jillani has called for environmental justice from the global community

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The Chairperson, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), Hina Jillani has called for environmental justice from the global community.

Talking to journalists here on Wednesday, she said that in the light of the devastating floods that have affected at least 30 million people, the commission joins the call for immediate reparations from the global community.

She said roads and health infrastructure, including basic health units and district hospitals, have also been submerged, posing a threat to those in urgent need of medical aid such as pregnant women, children and the elderly, she added.