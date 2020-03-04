UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HRCP Cautions Against Communal Violence Spreading

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 03:24 PM

The grim situation in Delhi – where violent mobs have seemingly been given a free hand by the administration to lynch citizens from the minority Muslim population, to burn their property, and attack mosques – is highly deplorable. This is happening at a time when the people of Kashmir have already been under siege for seven months

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) believes that the Delhi violence and Kashmir siege warrant the international community’s immediate attention. Both developments have made minorities across South Asia increasingly vulnerable. We have witnessed equally violent reactions to such events in the past.

Communal violence in South Asia does not occur in a vacuum. There is often a domino effect that causes state violence against minorities in one country to trigger violence against that minority in neighbouring countries. Our shared history, languages and cultures, and the fact that all South Asian states are bound to uphold their citizens’ human rights, should serve as collective strengths.

HRCP calls on the international community and on all governments to make every effort to treat all minorities as equal citizens, and to guarantee their protection and wellbeing across the region.

