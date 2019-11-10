UrduPoint.com
HRCP Condemns Banning Of Gathering At Hazratbal In IOK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 09:40 PM

HRCP condemns banning of gathering at Hazratbal in IOK

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Human Rights Commission (HRCP) Chairperson Dr Mehdi Hasan here on Sunday strongly condemned the IOK administration's ban on Eid Milad-un Nabi (SAWW) congregational gathering at shrine of Hazratbal in Srinagar.

Talking to APP, Dr Mehdi Hasan said that imposing ban on this gathering was for the first time in the history of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and termed it a sheer violation of basic human and democratic rights.

He said that the brutal act had hurt the religious sentiments of people of Kashmir, who have emotional and spiritual attachment with the shrine.

It may be mentioned here that every year, thousands of Kashmiri people travel from far off districts of Kashmir to reach Hazratbal shrine on the 12th Rabi-ul-Awal for prayers and to have the glimpse of the holy relic of the Prophet (SAWW).

According to the tradition the holy relic is displayed for public on every 12th Rabi-ul-Awal after prayer. However, this year, no gatherings were allowed at the shrine.

