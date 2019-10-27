HRCP condemns curbs on access to food, medicines in IOK

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Sunday strongly condemned detention of thousands of youth and minors as well as restrictions on access to food and medicines in in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Talking to APP here on Sunday, HRCP Chairperson Dr Mehdi Hasan condemned lockdown of some eight million Kashmiris, saying the suppressed Kashmiris were continuing to face gross human rights violations at the hands of the Indian forces deployed in the Valley.

"It has now been more than two-and-a-half months since the Indian government revoked the special status of Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian constitution and placed the region under curfew," he said.

To a question, Dr Mehdi Hasan said that the Indian government's failure to comprehend the grave implications of fuelling regional tension is highly irresponsible.