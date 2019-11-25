HRCP Condemns NPC Bar On Journalists' Forum
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 04:23 PM
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is deeply concerned at the National Press Club (NPC) administration having barred senior journalists from entering the premises on Saturday 23 November 2019. Each week, a senior journalists' forum is hosted at the NPC library, chaired by veteran journalist Muhammad Ziauddin, who is known for his impeccable professional ethics and integrity. The forum invites national and international subject experts and politicians of all shades - including those belonging to the ruling coalition - to discuss and debate current issues on Pakistan's economy, society and polity. For journalists, columnists and media personnel, holding such debates is part of their duty; as citizens, it is their right.