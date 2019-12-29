UrduPoint.com
HRCP Condemns Restrictions On IOK Press, Journalists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 07:40 PM

HRCP condemns restrictions on IOK press, journalists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2019 ) :The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Sunday strongly condemned imposition of restrictions on free flow of information for journalists and dailies including all processes of news gathering, verification and dissemination due to unprecedented lockdown of Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

HRCP Chairperson Dr Mehdi Hasan, while quoting the reference of various media sections, said that almost all dailies of IOK were being forced to stop publishing editorials on the emerging situation, after August 5.

He said these dailies were focussing on atrocities of Indian forces which were compelling Kashmiris to starve to death as India wanted to keep its illegal control in the occupied valley.

Meanwhile Mishaal Malik, wife of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader Yaseen Malik, in a statement issued here said that Indian atrocities and curfew in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) has uncovered the brutal face of Indian government.

