HRCP condemns unrelenting suppression of IIOJK people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Tuesday strongly condemns the Modi government's unrelenting suppression of civil, political and economic rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"As an independent human rights body with strong rights-based networks across South Asia and globally, HRCP believes that the state of affairs in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019, has further destabilized the region and left its struggling population even more vulnerable to war and destruction," as HRCP press release said.

It said the Kashmiris were battling constant curfews, illegal detentions, and extrajudicial killings."The new domicile law for the IIOJK also suggests that the government in Delhi is determined to compel demographic changes in the area, to the detriment of Kashmiri citizens' own rights," the HRCP added.

The two-day curfew announced ahead of the first anniversary of the Indian government's decision to revoke the IIOJK's autonomy was undemocratic and ill-intentioned, the human rights body said.