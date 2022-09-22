HRCP convenes an awareness-raising session on the rights of media workers

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), under an EU-funded project, held an awareness-raising session to discuss the legal framework addressing media workers' labour rights including both journalists and non-journalists working in the electronic and digital media industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), under an EU-funded project, held an awareness-raising session to discuss the legal framework addressing media workers' labour rights including both journalists and non-journalists working in the electronic and digital media industry.

The session also highlighted the urgency in updating this legal framework in view of recent technological developments, and sought to initiate a dialogue among media workers and their representative bodies to chart the way forward towards a more robust rights framework for the sector.

The session had representation from various key stakeholders. Notably, in attendance were secretary-general Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) Tariq Ali Virk, president Pakistan Federation of Journalists (PFUJ) Afzal But, chairman All Pakistan Newspapers Employees Confederation (APNEC) Siddique Anzar, vice-president National Press Club Myra Imran, member Women Journalists Association of Pakistan (WJAP) Fozia Kalsoom Rana and country-director for Pakistan of International Federation for Journalists (IFJ) Ghulam Mustafa.

The session was lead and moderated by advocate Aftab Alam, Executive director Institute of Research Advocacy and Development (IRADA).

The participants were informed that multiple indicators such as number of workers various media platforms, number of media channels, advertisement spending across media platforms reflect a massive shrinkage in print media, with greater space being taken by broadcast, electronic and digital media. Whereas rights of journalists and non-journalist workers in the press and print media industry were protected through enactment of special law called Newspaper Employees (Conditions of Service) Act, 1973, no special law has yet been enacted to extend similar protection to workers in the electronic and digital media industry. Thus, workers in the electronic and digital media industry rely on the general labor laws for protection of their rights as workers, however, the degree of protection is inadequate. Most importantly, although the emergence of new digital media platforms has created opportunities for a new labour market, this market lacks any legal or institutional cover to protect the labour rights of workers engaged in the digital media. It was further highlighted that the current legal regime, that is also instituted in the last century, are gender-blind and by still retaining terms such as 'workmen' these exclude representation of women and gender minorities.

Mr. Fazal But of PFUJ pointed out that one significant reason for the shrinkage of the media industry, which also entails lay-offs of workers, was crackdown of NAB on advertisement agencies. He urged the importance of the media workers to stay abreast of technical developments and there should be trainings for media workers to ensure that they can benefit from new opportunities created by the emerging technologies in media.

Reflecting on the challenges faced specifically by women working in the media industry, MS. Myra Imran stated while almost all media workers face backlash particularly in the digital space, women are more susceptible to attacks as they are seen as 'soft targets' because honor is associated with women in society. She informed women are also more frequent targets of lay-offs by media houses. She recommended that there should be a legally mandated gender-audit of all media organizations which examine issues like nature of employment contracts, infrastructure in offices, percentage of female employees etc.

Ms. Fauzia Kalsoom Rana of WJAP highlighted the dearth of women in senior positions in media organizations. Women are often laid off for requiring accommodation if they widowed or need maternity leave. She highlighted the need for mainstream journalist unions and male-dominated unions to support their women colleagues and their representative groups, which is currently patently lacking as men are not enthusiastic about issues which doesn't impact them.

Siddique Anzar stated that There still has not been clear identification and definition of who media worker actually is, especially in juxtaposition to journalist. Journalists are more resourceful in getting visibility for their issues. But it's different for media workers as they do not have similar privileges, or even knowledge about solutions.

Rights of media workers cannot be strengthened if they are conflated with rights of journalists and should be dealt with separately. Representatives of media workers are often left out of important conversations and efforts related to media industry. There can be no journalism or exercise of right to expression an information without media workers as they are an essential cornerstone of the industry.

Representative of IFJ highlighted the efforts of IFJ in convincing unions to amend their constitutions to become more inclusive. IFJ is also working with media houses in strengthening their financial competency. We should bridge gap between unions and workers in digital space. Unions should modify their consultations to ensure registration of digital workers.

Kalim Shamim president of Media Workers Organization (WMO) informed that there has been a massive rise in lay off in the media industry since 2018. Majority of media organizations in Rawalpindi and Islamabad do not provide their workers with essentials such as EOBI, provident funds, health insurance. And the only remedial avenue available to media works in the NIRC, which is also chronically overburdened and therefore are not an effective option.