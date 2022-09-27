UrduPoint.com

HRCP Declares Monsoon Rains/floods A Natural Disaster, Joint Efforts Needed For Rehabilitation Work

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2022 | 06:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Chairperson Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), Hina Jilani on Tuesday said the floods had caused huge destruction across the country and over 30 million people have been affected.

Addressing a meet the press program here at Hyderabad Press Club (HPC), Hina Jilani said monsoon rains and floods was a natural disaster but government could not tackle the situation with systematic way due to which people suffered a heavy loss.

She said Sindh was one of the worst affected province of the country where large number of people including women and children lost their lives while agriculture crops cultivated over hundreds of thousands acres of land had damaged.

The fact finding teams of Human Rights Commission would conduct survey of the rain hit areas to collect actual report of the destruction so that people could be compensated, Hina Jilani said.

She said catastrophic floods inflicted heavy losses for which no government could compensated alone therefore civil society and NGOs must be taken on board to provide relief and rehabilitation support to the flood hit population.

She said HRCP teams had visited flood hit areas of South Punjab and now they reached in Sindh to assess the situation here.

Hina Jilani said National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) must engage civil society and NGOs so that relief goods could be distributed among flood people on judicious manner.

Government should take stringent measures for drainage of stagnant flood water from cities, towns and other residential areas, she said and urged the government for providing medical assistance to people living in relief camps and the flood affected rural areas.

Hina Jilani said Sindh was badly affected province as majority of the population has suffered heavy losses and people had lost their livelihoods.

Hina Jilani said media can play its role in indicating actual situation so that people could be given relief and rehabilitation assistance.

She said HRCP had already started its work and fact finding report about the damages caused by the floods would be completed till November this year.

Speaking on the occasion HRCP Co Chairperson Asad Butt said due to stoppage of natural waterways floods had wreaked havoc in the country.

He demanded that the natural water ways must be opened immediately so that in future major disasters could be faced efficiently.

HRCP office bearers Haris Khaleeq, Qazi Khizir and others also spoke on the occasion.

