HRCP delegation calls on additional IG Operations KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2025 | 09:41 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A delegation from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) met with Additional Inspector General Operations Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Ali Baba Khel, at the Central Police Office here Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, the delegation was led by HRCP Chairman Asad Iqbal Butt.

Also present on the occasion were Additional IG Investigations Alam Shinwari, Internal Accountability Officer Akhtar Abbas, DIG Security Qasim Ali Khan, Principal Staff Officer Imran Khan, SP Operations Ishaq Gul, and AIG Gender Anila Naz.

The meeting included detailed discussions on human rights protection, swift justice delivery, fundamental rights of women and minorities, and the responsibilities of the police.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that the protection of human rights is a fundamental pillar of any democratic state, without which sustainable peace and development cannot be achieved.

While briefing the delegation, Additional IG Operations Muhammad Ali Baba Khel said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police will not tolerate any negligence in protecting human dignity, civil liberties, and basic rights.

He stressed that the police’s foremost duty is to safeguard the lives, property, and honor of the public. To achieve this, the police force is being equipped with modern technology, tools, and all necessary facilities.

The Additional IG highlighted that the establishment of women's desks, police facilitation centers, open courts (Khuli Kachehris), and community policing initiatives are solid examples of efforts to promote human rights.

Additionally, Human Rights Desks have been set up at the Central Police Office and district levels, where violations of human rights faced by citizens, women, children, minorities, and vulnerable groups are registered and addressed promptly.

He further stated that lawful and equal treatment of detainees, fair investigations, and full support for marginalized communities are top priorities of the police.

The human rights delegation appreciated the ongoing reforms and commendable performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, stating that the bold steps taken by the police force are restoring public trust.

At the end of the meeting, Additional IG Operations Muhammad Ali Baba Khel presented a police shield to HRCP Chairman Asad Iqbal Butt.

