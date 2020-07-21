UrduPoint.com
HRCP Demands Immediate Release Of Matiullah Jan

50 seconds ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:41 PM

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) endorses the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ)'s demand for the federal government to take immediate measures for the safe release of senior journalist Matiullah Jan, who was abducted today outside the college in Islamabad where his wife teaches

We are deeply concerned at increasing attempts to control the media, suppress independent voices, and curb political dissent, thereby creating an environment of constant fear. Matiullah Jan has stood courageously by the people of Pakistan striving to realise their constitutional and fundamental rights. It is the responsibility of the government to provide safety and security to every citizen, irrespective of his or her religious or political beliefs.

Mr Jan's abduction is an act of cowardice and warrants immediate redressal.

