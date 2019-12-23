UrduPoint.com
HRCP Deplores Attack On Judiciary

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 12:23 PM

HRCP deplores attack on judiciary

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is deeply concerned at the mounting tension between two key institutions of the state, and deprecates the sustained assault on the judiciary

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is deeply concerned at the mounting tension between two key institutions of the state, and deprecates the sustained assault on the judiciary. The court's verdict, which finds General Pervez Musharraf guilty of treason, sets an important precedent.

The objections to paragraph 66, and the storm it has created, should not depreciate the main body of the judgment.

While reiterating its opposition to the death penalty in all cases, the Commission also urges all state institutions to remember that they have pledged their loyalty to the Constitution. This is the bedrock of Pakistan’s democracy and of the state’s duty to protect the fundamental rights of its people.

